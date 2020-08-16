The Dolphins' aerial offense is primed to focus primarily on Parker and Preston Williams (knee) on the outside in 2020, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Parker, Williams and Mike Gesicki are positioned to enter the season as Miami's only remotely proven weapons in the passing game. Even out of that trio, only Parker managed to eclipse 600 receiving yards last season (1,202), and Williams is still uncertain for Week 1 due to his recovery from a torn ACL. As such, in the wake of top slot candidates Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns having opted out for the 2020 campaign, Parker is set to kick off the year as Miami's unquestioned No. 1 weapon in the passing game. For fantasy purposes, Parker couldn't ask for a better situation as he looks to build upon 2019's fifth-year breakout. The 27-year-old should realistically be able to match last year's 21.1 percent team target share, and if Williams does ultimately get off to a slow start, it wouldn't be out of the question for Parker to even exceed 2019's target volume. Still, risk-averse fantasy managers will want to keep in mind Parker's early-career injury issues, and the fact that he could have to deal with a quarterback switch at some point this season.