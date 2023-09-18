Sanders converted one of three field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Patriots.

Sanders had a 49-yard attempt blocked in the third quarter, then missed wide left from 55 yards out late in the fourth quarter with a chance to essentially secure Miami's victory. Neither of Sanders' failed field-goal tries were easy attempts, of course. He will have a chance to get right Week 3 versus the Broncos.