Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Surprisingly stymied in Week 3 loss
Ajayi rushed 11 times for just 16 yards and brought in two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Jets.
Ajayi exited the game briefly in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury, but his overall ineffectiveness didn't seem to be a product of any physical setback. Rather, the Dolphins simply struggled to open up any running lanes against a feisty Jets front seven, and Ajayi's role was limited after Miami fell behind by 20-0 in the third quarter. The performance was a stark departure from Ajayi's bruising 122-yard season debut against the Chargers in Week 2, and Sunday's rushing yardage total was his lowest since Week 2 of 2016. He'll look to prove that the subpar effort was an outlier when the Dolphins face off with the Saints in London in Week 4.
