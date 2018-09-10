Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Two targets Week 1
Gesicki caught one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's victory against the Titans.
As expected, Gesicki started the season behind fellow tight end AJ Derby. The second-round rookie saw only 21 offensive snaps compared to Derby's 46, although Derby was not targeted at all in the passing game. Gesicki's usage stands to increase as the season continues, but it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will see the target volume necessary to achieve fantasy relevance in his rookie season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...