Gesicki caught one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's victory against the Titans.

As expected, Gesicki started the season behind fellow tight end AJ Derby. The second-round rookie saw only 21 offensive snaps compared to Derby's 46, although Derby was not targeted at all in the passing game. Gesicki's usage stands to increase as the season continues, but it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will see the target volume necessary to achieve fantasy relevance in his rookie season.