Cracraft secured both of his targets for 34 yards during Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Patriots.

Cracraft and Braxton Berrios continue to split No. 3 receiver work behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (concussion), but Miami's passing game wasn't prolific enough in Week 2's divisional win to provide either depth man real fantasy value. It will be worth monitoring Waddle's status for Week 3's game against the Broncos, though, as an absence on his part could boost both Cracraft and Berrios.