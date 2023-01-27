Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't participate in next week's Pro Bowl Games, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.
The report notes that Tagovailoa, who had been named a first-alternate Pro Bowler, hasn't experienced any setbacks, but the Dolphins are proceeding deliberately with the QB, with his long-term health in mind. Earlier this month, GM Chris Grier indicated that the franchise will approach the 2023 season with Tagovailoa as its starting signal-caller, based on the belief (via doctors the team has spoken to) that Tagovailoa's past concussions won't leave him more prone to head injuries going forward.
