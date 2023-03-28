As of Tuesday morning, Aaron Rodgers is still a member of the Green Bay Packers. That does not appear to be likely six months from now and it may not be the case six days from now. Virtually everyone expects Rodgers will be the quarterback of the New York Jets when Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season rolls around. For that reason, Jordan Love is the biggest riser in the updated Dynasty quarterback rankings below.

Love is still just 24 years old and will take over a Packers offense that was pretty mediocre in 2022, but is young enough that there is hope the development of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs could make it something more in 2023. That youth and upside are enough to get Love into the top 20 at quarterback but the uncertainty about his long-term role prevents him from rising any further. Love does not project as a running quarterback and so his upside is somewhere around QB12 unless he proves himself an elite passer. If he earns a second contract as a starter then he has the upside to move into the top 15, but not much further.

Two quarterbacks who currently rank above Love but moved in the opposite direction in the past month are Lamar Jackson and Trey Lance. The uncertainty around Jackson's future has been well-documented. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him and Jackson has requested a trade. He currently has no guarantees beyond 2023 and there is a real question about whether he'll play on the franchise tag for the Ravens this season. He's still a top-10 quarterback because there are less than a handful of quarterbacks with more upside, but the downside continues to grow the longer this dispute goes on. Specifically, with Jackson's injury history and style of play, there's more long-term concern because he does not have a contract past this season.

Lance has some similar concerns with injuries, but his concerns are much bigger. We do not know if he is a good NFL quarterback yet and neither do the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, John Lynch said at the owner's meetings that Brock Purdy, when healthy, is currently the leader in the clubhouse to be the 49ers' starting quarterback. He also said there will be a three-way competition between Lance, Purdy, and Sam Darnold. Lance remains ahead of Love for the moment because of his rushing ability, his coach and because he still has a chance to win the job. If he loses this battle? He may not be in the top 30 Dynasty quarterbacks next March. Draft capital and upside can only prop up his Dynasty value for so long.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: