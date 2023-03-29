The 2023 wide receiver free-agent class was never thought of as a class that would significantly move the needle in Fantasy Football and it lived up to that expectation. You won't find a a player in the top 50 of my rankings at the bottom of this article who moved more than seven spots since the February rankings update. That's not to say that nothing changed, just nothing of real significance among the guys we've come to expect to be Fantasy starters at the position. But there are a couple of former stars who are still waiting to find out where they'll play in 2023: DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham.

Dynasty updates: RB QB

Check the first episode of our new YouTube show, Fantasy Football Today Dynasty:

Hopkins comes in at WR33 in the rankings below, at least partially because of the uncertainty surrounding his future, but mostly because he'll turn 31 this summer and has not quite been the same guy the past two seasons. In 2021 he struggled to stay healthy and saw a big dip in his target volume.

In 2022, after his suspension, Hopkins' target share rebounded in a big way but his efficiency cratered (11.2 yards per catch, 7.5 yards per target). His Dynasty value will be impacted both by where he lands and, much more importantly, what his new contract looks like. If he ends up in Kansas City and gets a deal that guarantees him money beyond this year, he could return to the top 20. If he goes to a worse situation with no further guarantees, he may actually fall a bit further. He's not a bad bet for a contender to buy right now, but he's not without risk.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Beckham is just barely still inside my top 100 at wide receiver. While he is slightly younger than Hopkins, he hasn't played football since 2021 and he hasn't played like Odell Beckham since he left New York. Over his past three seasons he's averaged 51.1 yards per game and that number has fallen four years in a row. Despite the media attention around his free agency, I find it unlikely he is a consistent Fantasy starter at any point in the future. He will rise in the rankings when he signs a contract, and he may rise a lot if he signs a multi-year deal, but Beckham is a hold right now and a sell as soon as someone in your league buys back in.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings: