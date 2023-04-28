Patterson and Tyler Allgeier are part of a backfield that now includes eighth overall pick Bijan Robinson, Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.

Robinson figures to lead the way ahead of a 32-year-old and a 2022 fifth-round pick, though both Patterson and Allgeier were effective ballcarriers last season in Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense, averaging 4.8 YPC and 4.9 YPC, respectively. Ultimately, it may just be Robinson and Allgeier handling backfield snaps, considering the Falcons will free up $4.25 million in cap space if they trade or release Patterson after June 1 (his $4.25 million base salary for 2023 isn't guaranteed). Barring an alteration to his contract, Patterson's status with the team will remain uncertain throughout the summer even if he remains on the roster and reports to training camp.