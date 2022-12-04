Patterson rushed 11 times for 60 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Steelers.
Patterson saw one more rushing attempt and produced eight more yards than Tyler Allgeier, as the two running backs continue to split the majority of the backfield work. The veteran running back was held in check in the first half, rushing three times for zero yards, but he got back on track in the third quarter. His final tally would've looked a lot better if his seven-yard touchdown run in the second half wasn't called back due to a Parker Hesse hold. Patterson also wasn't targeted in the passing game for the first time since Week 4, which could be a concerning development. Regardless, Patterson's consistent usage likely lands him as a viable flex option when the Falcons return to action following their Week 14 bye.
