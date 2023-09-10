Patterson (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Patterson suffered a soft-tissue injury in mid-August and was sidelined for the remainder of the preseason. He returned to practice Wednesday but logged three straight limited sessions before garnering a questionable designation. It's not surprising to see Atlanta exercise caution here, as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier were expected to handle most of the backfield snaps anyway. Godwin Igwebuike, who was elevated Saturday, will serve as the depth running back versus Carolina.