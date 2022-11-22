Pitts likely has a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Pitts picked up the injury during this past Sunday's win against the Bears. Considering the Falcons placed him on IR one day later, a Grade 2 diagnosis makes sense because it's typically accompanied by a two-to-four week recovery timeline. Pitts will miss at least the next four games as a result of that transaction, although surgery could potentially cost him the rest of the season. While the second-year pro is sidelined, Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser are candidates to fill in at tight end.