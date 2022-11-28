Allgeier rushed the ball 11 times for 54 yards in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Commanders.
Allgeier matched Cordarrelle Patterson for the team lead in carries, and he was fairly efficient with his opportunity. His day was highlighted by gains of 15 and 11 yards, which helped him top 50 rushing yards for the second consecutive game. Though Allgeier has a consistent role in Atlanta's offense, he isn't likely to see a spike in usage barring the absence of Patterson.
