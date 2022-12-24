Allgeier carried the ball 18 times for 74 yards and caught four of five targets for 43 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to Baltimore.

The rookie has now topped 100 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games, and with Atlanta now eliminated from playoff contention, it's likely Allgeier will remain the top option in the Falcons backfield for their final two games ahead of 31-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson, who may not factor into the team's future plans. Heading into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals, Allgeier has 817 rushing yards through 14 contests, giving him a shot at a 1,000-yard campaign with two games remaining.