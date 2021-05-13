bengals-1400.jpg
Getty Images

You never know what to expect when a Fantasy draft starts. You might have expectations of when a player should be selected, but it doesn't always work out as you planned. Sometimes that works in your favor. Other times it could ruin your strategy. As always, it's about how you adjust.

In our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft, something unexpected happened with the top Fantasy rookie this season. Steelers running back Najee Harris will be the first rookie selected in all seasonal leagues this year, and he should be drafted in Round 2. You can make a case he's a top 15 overall player.

But that didn't happen here in this mock draft, which features members of our CBS Sports staff. Harris fell to the third round at No. 33 overall, and I was thrilled to draft him. I'll break down my Fantasy team below, but this mock was our first look at when the rookies could be drafted, and Harris' slight fall was an early highlight.

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne was the second rookie running back off the board in Round 4, and that's a good spot for him. The other rookie running backs drafted included Denver's Javonte Williams (Round 5), the Jets' Michael Carter (Round 7), San Francisco's Trey Sermon (Round 8), Carolina's Chuba Hubbard (Round 13) and Philadelphia's Kenneth Gainwell (Round 14). This is the range where most of these running backs should be selected, and I drafted Carter to go with Harris.

For the rookie receivers, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (Round 5) and Philadelphia's Devonta Smith (Round 6) were the first two selected, and that should be the case in most seasonal leagues. I drafted Miami's Jaylen Waddle (Round 8) next, and he was followed by Carolina's Terrace Marshall (Round 9) soon after. The other rookie receivers in this draft included Arizona's Rondale Moore (Round 10), the Giants' Kadarius Toney (Round 11), Baltimore's Rashod Bateman (Round 11), Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown (Round 11), Green Bay's Amari Rodgers (Round 12) and the Jets' Elijah Moore (Round 14).

Two rookie quarterbacks were drafted with Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (Round 13) and San Francisco's Trey Lance (Round 15). And Atlanta's Kyle Pitts (Round 6) was the lone rookie tight end drafted, and he was the No. 6 tight end off the board behind Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson. I wouldn't draft Pitts that high, but I certainly understand the reason for optimism given his potential as a prospect.

I like the rookies I drafted in this mock, and Harris and Waddle are potential starters. Harris is my flex option since I started my team with Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb with my first two picks, and Waddle could be my No. 3 receiver along with Amari Cooper and Courtland Sutton.

Carter is my No. 4 running back, and I love him as a top reserve. I drafted Hockenson in Round 5, and he's one of my favorite breakout candidates this year. And I was one of the last Fantasy managers to draft a quarterback with Tom Brady in Round 12.

Wide receiver could be a weakness if Cooper struggles and Sutton has a setback coming off last year's knee injury. But I like my depth behind that duo and Waddle, including John Brown, Darnell Mooney, Josh Reynolds and Moore.

I was thrilled with how this team fell into place, and getting Harris in Round 3 was huge. I have arguably the best running back corps in this league, but my overall roster should be extremely competitive and a potential championship contender. 

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE)  and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

3. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

4. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

8. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy 

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Jacob Gibbs D. Cook RB MIN
3 Will Brinson A. Kamara RB NO
4 R.J. White S. Barkley RB NYG
5 Jack Capotorto D. Henry RB TEN
6 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
7 Andrew Baumhor E. Elliott RB DAL
8 Dan Schneier T. Kelce TE KC
9 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
10 Meron Berkson A. Jones RB GB
11 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR GB
12 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Towers G. Kittle TE SF
14 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR KC
15 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR TEN
16 Jamey Eisenberg N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Dan Schneier J. Mixon RB CIN
18 Andrew Baumhor S. Diggs WR BUF
19 Dave Richard C. Akers RB LAR
20 Jack Capotorto J. Jefferson WR MIN
21 R.J. White D. Waller TE LV
22 Will Brinson D. Hopkins WR ARI
23 Jacob Gibbs D. Swift RB DET
24 Heath Cummings M. Sanders RB PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
26 Jacob Gibbs D. Metcalf WR SEA
27 Will Brinson J. Jones WR ATL
28 R.J. White P. Mahomes QB KC
29 Jack Capotorto C. Ridley WR ATL
30 Dave Richard A. Gibson RB WAS
31 Andrew Baumhor C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
32 Dan Schneier T. McLaurin WR WAS
33 Jamey Eisenberg N. Harris RB PIT
34 Meron Berkson A. Robinson WR CHI
35 Adam Aizer C. Carson RB SEA
36 Chris Towers M. Gaskin RB MIA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
38 Adam Aizer J. Dobbins RB BAL
39 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB LV
40 Jamey Eisenberg A. Cooper WR DAL
41 Dan Schneier T. Etienne RB JAC
42 Andrew Baumhor C. Godwin WR TB
43 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
44 Jack Capotorto D. Moore WR CAR
45 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI
46 Will Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
47 Jacob Gibbs C. Lamb WR DAL
48 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
50 Jacob Gibbs D. Johnson WR PIT
51 Will Brinson K. Golladay WR NYG
52 R.J. White J. Chase WR CIN
53 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
54 Dave Richard J. Allen QB BUF
55 Andrew Baumhor C. Kupp WR LAR
56 Dan Schneier M. Davis RB ATL
57 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hockenson TE DET
58 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
59 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB DEN
60 Chris Towers K. Murray QB ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Towers W. Fuller WR MIA
62 Adam Aizer L. Jackson QB BAL
63 Meron Berkson B. Aiyuk WR SF
64 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN
65 Dan Schneier T. Higgins WR CIN
66 Andrew Baumhor D. Smith WR PHI
67 Dave Richard C. Claypool WR PIT
68 Jack Capotorto D. Prescott QB DAL
69 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI
70 Will Brinson K. Pitts TE ATL
71 Jacob Gibbs C. Samuel WR WAS
72 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings R. Anderson WR CAR
74 Jacob Gibbs R. Mostert RB SF
75 Will Brinson J. Conner RB ARI
76 R.J. White D. Chark WR JAC
77 Jack Capotorto T. Boyd WR CIN
78 Dave Richard O. Beckham WR CLE
79 Andrew Baumhor D. Goedert TE PHI
80 Dan Schneier D. Samuel WR SF
81 Jamey Eisenberg M. Carter RB NYJ
82 Meron Berkson J. Herbert QB LAC
83 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB DEN
84 Chris Towers K. Drake RB LV
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND
86 Adam Aizer M. Pittman WR IND
87 Meron Berkson D. Johnson RB HOU
88 Jamey Eisenberg J. Waddle WR MIA
89 Dan Schneier J. Landry WR CLE
90 Andrew Baumhor J. Robinson RB JAC
91 Dave Richard L. Fournette RB TB
92 Jack Capotorto N. Fant TE DEN
93 R.J. White J. Jeudy WR DEN
94 Will Brinson T. Sermon RB SF
95 Jacob Gibbs L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
96 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
98 Jacob Gibbs I. Smith TE MIN
99 Will Brinson J. Burrow QB CIN
100 R.J. White Z. Moss RB BUF
101 Jack Capotorto D. Harris RB NE
102 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL
103 Andrew Baumhor D. Parker WR MIA
104 Dan Schneier M. Jones WR JAC
105 Jamey Eisenberg J. Brown WR LV
106 Meron Berkson J. McKissic RB WAS
107 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
108 Chris Towers A. Brown WR TB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Towers R. Moore WR ARI
110 Adam Aizer H. Ruggs III WR LV
111 Meron Berkson A. Dillon RB GB
112 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR CHI
113 Dan Schneier G. Edwards RB BAL
114 Andrew Baumhor T. Cohen RB CHI
115 Dave Richard R. Tonyan TE GB
116 Jack Capotorto R. Jones RB TB
117 R.J. White C. Davis WR NYJ
118 Will Brinson L. Thomas TE WAS
119 Jacob Gibbs M. Hardman WR KC
120 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DET
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB NYJ
122 Jacob Gibbs J. Hurts QB PHI
123 Will Brinson M. Gallup WR DAL
124 R.J. White J. Reagor WR PHI
125 Jack Capotorto K. Toney WR NYG
126 Dave Richard A. Rodgers QB GB
127 Andrew Baumhor T. Pollard RB DAL
128 Dan Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL
129 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR
130 Meron Berkson A. St. Brown WR DET
131 Adam Aizer C. Beasley WR BUF
132 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Towers N. Hines RB IND
134 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers WR GB
135 Meron Berkson J. Smith TE NE
136 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB TB
137 Dan Schneier L. Perine RB NYJ
138 Andrew Baumhor D. Watson QB HOU
139 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
140 Jack Capotorto N. Agholor WR NE
141 R.J. White R. Penny RB SEA
142 Will Brinson M. Gesicki TE MIA
143 Jacob Gibbs L. Murray RB NO
144 Heath Cummings J. White RB NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings G. Bernard RB TB
146 Jacob Gibbs S. Shepard WR NYG
147 Will Brinson Rams DST LAR
148 R.J. White G. Davis WR BUF
149 Jack Capotorto T. Lawrence QB JAC
150 Dave Richard Football Team DST WAS
151 Andrew Baumhor M. Stafford QB LAR
152 Dan Schneier M. Ryan QB ATL
153 Jamey Eisenberg J. Reynolds WR TEN
154 Meron Berkson H. Henry TE NE
155 Adam Aizer C. Kmet TE CHI
156 Chris Towers C. Hubbard RB CAR
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Towers T. Smith WR NO
158 Adam Aizer T. Hill QB NO
159 Meron Berkson J. Crowder WR NYJ
160 Jamey Eisenberg E. Moore WR NYJ
161 Dan Schneier J. Wilson RB SF
162 Andrew Baumhor D. Mims WR NYJ
163 Dave Richard K. Gainwell RB PHI
164 Jack Capotorto J. Cook TE LAC
165 R.J. White Ravens DST BAL
166 Will Brinson D. Jackson WR LAR
167 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND
168 Heath Cummings D. Evans RB TEN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Heath Cummings 49ers DST SF
170 Jacob Gibbs Chiefs DST KC
171 Will Brinson T. Lance QB SF
172 R.J. White Z. Ertz TE PHI
173 Jack Capotorto Buccaneers DST TB
174 Dave Richard E. Sanders WR BUF
175 Andrew Baumhor Bills DST BUF
176 Dan Schneier Steelers DST PIT
177 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE
178 Meron Berkson Colts DST IND
179 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI
180 Chris Towers Broncos DST DEN
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 25 K. Allen WR LAC
4 48 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 49 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 72 B. Cooks WR HOU
7 73 R. Anderson WR CAR
8 96 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 97 T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
10 120 J. Williams RB DET
11 121 T. Coleman RB NYJ
12 144 J. White RB NE
13 145 G. Bernard RB TB
14 168 D. Evans RB TEN
15 169 49ers DST SF
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Cook RB MIN
2 23 D. Swift RB DET
3 26 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 47 C. Lamb WR DAL
5 50 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 71 C. Samuel WR WAS
7 74 R. Mostert RB SF
8 95 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
9 98 I. Smith TE MIN
10 119 M. Hardman WR KC
11 122 J. Hurts QB PHI
12 143 L. Murray RB NO
13 146 S. Shepard WR NYG
14 167 P. Campbell WR IND
15 170 Chiefs DST KC
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 27 J. Jones WR ATL
4 46 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 51 K. Golladay WR NYG
6 70 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 75 J. Conner RB ARI
8 94 T. Sermon RB SF
9 99 J. Burrow QB CIN
10 118 L. Thomas TE WAS
11 123 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 142 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 147 Rams DST LAR
14 166 D. Jackson WR LAR
15 171 T. Lance QB SF
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 21 D. Waller TE LV
3 28 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 45 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 52 J. Chase WR CIN
6 69 C. Edmonds RB ARI
7 76 D. Chark WR JAC
8 93 J. Jeudy WR DEN
9 100 Z. Moss RB BUF
10 117 C. Davis WR NYJ
11 124 J. Reagor WR PHI
12 141 R. Penny RB SEA
13 148 G. Davis WR BUF
14 165 Ravens DST BAL
15 172 Z. Ertz TE PHI
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Henry RB TEN
2 20 J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 29 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 44 D. Moore WR CAR
5 53 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 68 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 77 T. Boyd WR CIN
8 92 N. Fant TE DEN
9 101 D. Harris RB NE
10 116 R. Jones RB TB
11 125 K. Toney WR NYG
12 140 N. Agholor WR NE
13 149 T. Lawrence QB JAC
14 164 J. Cook TE LAC
15 173 Buccaneers DST TB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Taylor RB IND
2 19 C. Akers RB LAR
3 30 A. Gibson RB WAS
4 43 M. Evans WR TB
5 54 J. Allen QB BUF
6 67 C. Claypool WR PIT
7 78 O. Beckham WR CLE
8 91 L. Fournette RB TB
9 102 M. Brown WR BAL
10 115 R. Tonyan TE GB
11 126 A. Rodgers QB GB
12 139 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 150 Football Team DST WAS
14 163 K. Gainwell RB PHI
15 174 E. Sanders WR BUF
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 7 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 18 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 31 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
4 42 C. Godwin WR TB
5 55 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 66 D. Smith WR PHI
7 79 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 90 J. Robinson RB JAC
9 103 D. Parker WR MIA
10 114 T. Cohen RB CHI
11 127 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 138 D. Watson QB HOU
13 151 M. Stafford QB LAR
14 162 D. Mims WR NYJ
15 175 Bills DST BUF
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Kelce TE KC
2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 32 T. McLaurin WR WAS
4 41 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 56 M. Davis RB ATL
6 65 T. Higgins WR CIN
7 80 D. Samuel WR SF
8 89 J. Landry WR CLE
9 104 M. Jones WR JAC
10 113 G. Edwards RB BAL
11 128 R. Bateman WR BAL
12 137 L. Perine RB NYJ
13 152 M. Ryan QB ATL
14 161 J. Wilson RB SF
15 176 Steelers DST PIT
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 N. Harris RB PIT
4 40 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 57 T. Hockenson TE DET
6 64 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 81 M. Carter RB NYJ
8 88 J. Waddle WR MIA
9 105 J. Brown WR LV
10 112 D. Mooney WR CHI
11 129 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 136 T. Brady QB TB
13 153 J. Reynolds WR TEN
14 160 E. Moore WR NYJ
15 177 Patriots DST NE
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Jones RB GB
2 15 A. Brown WR TEN
3 34 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 39 J. Jacobs RB LV
5 58 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
6 63 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 82 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 87 D. Johnson RB HOU
9 106 J. McKissic RB WAS
10 111 A. Dillon RB GB
11 130 A. St. Brown WR DET
12 135 J. Smith TE NE
13 154 H. Henry TE NE
14 159 J. Crowder WR NYJ
15 178 Colts DST IND
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Adams WR GB
2 14 T. Hill WR KC
3 35 C. Carson RB SEA
4 38 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 59 J. Williams RB DEN
6 62 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 83 M. Gordon RB DEN
8 86 M. Pittman WR IND
9 107 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 110 H. Ruggs III WR LV
11 131 C. Beasley WR BUF
12 134 A. Rodgers WR GB
13 155 C. Kmet TE CHI
14 158 T. Hill QB NO
15 179 Eagles DST PHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Thomas WR NO
2 13 G. Kittle TE SF
3 36 M. Gaskin RB MIA
4 37 R. Woods WR LAR
5 60 K. Murray QB ARI
6 61 W. Fuller WR MIA
7 84 K. Drake RB LV
8 85 T. Hilton WR IND
9 108 A. Brown WR TB
10 109 R. Moore WR ARI
11 132 M. Williams WR LAC
12 133 N. Hines RB IND
13 156 C. Hubbard RB CAR
14 157 T. Smith WR NO
15 180 Broncos DST DEN