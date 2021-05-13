You never know what to expect when a Fantasy draft starts. You might have expectations of when a player should be selected, but it doesn't always work out as you planned. Sometimes that works in your favor. Other times it could ruin your strategy. As always, it's about how you adjust.
In our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft, something unexpected happened with the top Fantasy rookie this season. Steelers running back Najee Harris will be the first rookie selected in all seasonal leagues this year, and he should be drafted in Round 2. You can make a case he's a top 15 overall player.
But that didn't happen here in this mock draft, which features members of our CBS Sports staff. Harris fell to the third round at No. 33 overall, and I was thrilled to draft him. I'll break down my Fantasy team below, but this mock was our first look at when the rookies could be drafted, and Harris' slight fall was an early highlight.
Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne was the second rookie running back off the board in Round 4, and that's a good spot for him. The other rookie running backs drafted included Denver's Javonte Williams (Round 5), the Jets' Michael Carter (Round 7), San Francisco's Trey Sermon (Round 8), Carolina's Chuba Hubbard (Round 13) and Philadelphia's Kenneth Gainwell (Round 14). This is the range where most of these running backs should be selected, and I drafted Carter to go with Harris.
For the rookie receivers, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (Round 5) and Philadelphia's Devonta Smith (Round 6) were the first two selected, and that should be the case in most seasonal leagues. I drafted Miami's Jaylen Waddle (Round 8) next, and he was followed by Carolina's Terrace Marshall (Round 9) soon after. The other rookie receivers in this draft included Arizona's Rondale Moore (Round 10), the Giants' Kadarius Toney (Round 11), Baltimore's Rashod Bateman (Round 11), Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown (Round 11), Green Bay's Amari Rodgers (Round 12) and the Jets' Elijah Moore (Round 14).
Two rookie quarterbacks were drafted with Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (Round 13) and San Francisco's Trey Lance (Round 15). And Atlanta's Kyle Pitts (Round 6) was the lone rookie tight end drafted, and he was the No. 6 tight end off the board behind Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson. I wouldn't draft Pitts that high, but I certainly understand the reason for optimism given his potential as a prospect.
I like the rookies I drafted in this mock, and Harris and Waddle are potential starters. Harris is my flex option since I started my team with Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb with my first two picks, and Waddle could be my No. 3 receiver along with Amari Cooper and Courtland Sutton.
Carter is my No. 4 running back, and I love him as a top reserve. I drafted Hockenson in Round 5, and he's one of my favorite breakout candidates this year. And I was one of the last Fantasy managers to draft a quarterback with Tom Brady in Round 12.
Wide receiver could be a weakness if Cooper struggles and Sutton has a setback coming off last year's knee injury. But I like my depth behind that duo and Waddle, including John Brown, Darnell Mooney, Josh Reynolds and Moore.
I was thrilled with how this team fell into place, and getting Harris in Round 3 was huge. I have arguably the best running back corps in this league, but my overall roster should be extremely competitive and a potential championship contender.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
3. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
4. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor
9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|Will Brinson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|R.J. White
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|5
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|7
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|8
|Dan Schneier
|T. Kelce TE KC
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|10
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR GB
|12
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Towers
|G. Kittle TE SF
|14
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill WR KC
|15
|Meron Berkson
|A. Brown WR TEN
|16
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Dan Schneier
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|18
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|19
|Dave Richard
|C. Akers RB LAR
|20
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|21
|R.J. White
|D. Waller TE LV
|22
|Will Brinson
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|23
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Swift RB DET
|24
|Heath Cummings
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|26
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|27
|Will Brinson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|28
|R.J. White
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|29
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|30
|Dave Richard
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|31
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|32
|Dan Schneier
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|33
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Harris RB PIT
|34
|Meron Berkson
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|35
|Adam Aizer
|C. Carson RB SEA
|36
|Chris Towers
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR LAR
|38
|Adam Aizer
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|39
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|40
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|41
|Dan Schneier
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|42
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Godwin WR TB
|43
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|44
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Moore WR CAR
|45
|R.J. White
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|46
|Will Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|47
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|48
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|50
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|51
|Will Brinson
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|52
|R.J. White
|J. Chase WR CIN
|53
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|54
|Dave Richard
|J. Allen QB BUF
|55
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|56
|Dan Schneier
|M. Davis RB ATL
|57
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|58
|Meron Berkson
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|59
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB DEN
|60
|Chris Towers
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Towers
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|62
|Adam Aizer
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|63
|Meron Berkson
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|64
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|65
|Dan Schneier
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|66
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Smith WR PHI
|67
|Dave Richard
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|68
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|69
|R.J. White
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|70
|Will Brinson
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|71
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|72
|Heath Cummings
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|74
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Mostert RB SF
|75
|Will Brinson
|J. Conner RB ARI
|76
|R.J. White
|D. Chark WR JAC
|77
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|78
|Dave Richard
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|79
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|80
|Dan Schneier
|D. Samuel WR SF
|81
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|82
|Meron Berkson
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|83
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|84
|Chris Towers
|K. Drake RB LV
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Towers
|T. Hilton WR IND
|86
|Adam Aizer
|M. Pittman WR IND
|87
|Meron Berkson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|88
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|89
|Dan Schneier
|J. Landry WR CLE
|90
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|91
|Dave Richard
|L. Fournette RB TB
|92
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Fant TE DEN
|93
|R.J. White
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|94
|Will Brinson
|T. Sermon RB SF
|95
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|96
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|98
|Jacob Gibbs
|I. Smith TE MIN
|99
|Will Brinson
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|100
|R.J. White
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|101
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Harris RB NE
|102
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR BAL
|103
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Parker WR MIA
|104
|Dan Schneier
|M. Jones WR JAC
|105
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Brown WR LV
|106
|Meron Berkson
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|107
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|108
|Chris Towers
|A. Brown WR TB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Towers
|R. Moore WR ARI
|110
|Adam Aizer
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|111
|Meron Berkson
|A. Dillon RB GB
|112
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|113
|Dan Schneier
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|114
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|115
|Dave Richard
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|116
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Jones RB TB
|117
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|118
|Will Brinson
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|119
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Hardman WR KC
|120
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DET
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|122
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|123
|Will Brinson
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|124
|R.J. White
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|125
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Toney WR NYG
|126
|Dave Richard
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|127
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|128
|Dan Schneier
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|129
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|130
|Meron Berkson
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|131
|Adam Aizer
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|132
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Towers
|N. Hines RB IND
|134
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|135
|Meron Berkson
|J. Smith TE NE
|136
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB TB
|137
|Dan Schneier
|L. Perine RB NYJ
|138
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Watson QB HOU
|139
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|140
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Agholor WR NE
|141
|R.J. White
|R. Penny RB SEA
|142
|Will Brinson
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|143
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Murray RB NO
|144
|Heath Cummings
|J. White RB NE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|G. Bernard RB TB
|146
|Jacob Gibbs
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|147
|Will Brinson
|Rams DST LAR
|148
|R.J. White
|G. Davis WR BUF
|149
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|150
|Dave Richard
|Football Team DST WAS
|151
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|152
|Dan Schneier
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|153
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Reynolds WR TEN
|154
|Meron Berkson
|H. Henry TE NE
|155
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|156
|Chris Towers
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Towers
|T. Smith WR NO
|158
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill QB NO
|159
|Meron Berkson
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|160
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|161
|Dan Schneier
|J. Wilson RB SF
|162
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|163
|Dave Richard
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|164
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Cook TE LAC
|165
|R.J. White
|Ravens DST BAL
|166
|Will Brinson
|D. Jackson WR LAR
|167
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Campbell WR IND
|168
|Heath Cummings
|D. Evans RB TEN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Heath Cummings
|49ers DST SF
|170
|Jacob Gibbs
|Chiefs DST KC
|171
|Will Brinson
|T. Lance QB SF
|172
|R.J. White
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|173
|Jack Capotorto
|Buccaneers DST TB
|174
|Dave Richard
|E. Sanders WR BUF
|175
|Andrew Baumhor
|Bills DST BUF
|176
|Dan Schneier
|Steelers DST PIT
|177
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Patriots DST NE
|178
|Meron Berkson
|Colts DST IND
|179
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|180
|Chris Towers
|Broncos DST DEN
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|25
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|48
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|49
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|72
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|7
|73
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|8
|96
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|9
|97
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|10
|120
|J. Williams RB DET
|11
|121
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|12
|144
|J. White RB NE
|13
|145
|G. Bernard RB TB
|14
|168
|D. Evans RB TEN
|15
|169
|49ers DST SF
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|23
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|26
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|47
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|5
|50
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|71
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|7
|74
|R. Mostert RB SF
|8
|95
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|9
|98
|I. Smith TE MIN
|10
|119
|M. Hardman WR KC
|11
|122
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|12
|143
|L. Murray RB NO
|13
|146
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|14
|167
|P. Campbell WR IND
|15
|170
|Chiefs DST KC
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|27
|J. Jones WR ATL
|4
|46
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|51
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|6
|70
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|75
|J. Conner RB ARI
|8
|94
|T. Sermon RB SF
|9
|99
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|10
|118
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|11
|123
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|142
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|13
|147
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|166
|D. Jackson WR LAR
|15
|171
|T. Lance QB SF
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|21
|D. Waller TE LV
|3
|28
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|45
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|52
|J. Chase WR CIN
|6
|69
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|7
|76
|D. Chark WR JAC
|8
|93
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|9
|100
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|10
|117
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|11
|124
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|12
|141
|R. Penny RB SEA
|13
|148
|G. Davis WR BUF
|14
|165
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|172
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|20
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|29
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|44
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|53
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|68
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|77
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|8
|92
|N. Fant TE DEN
|9
|101
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|116
|R. Jones RB TB
|11
|125
|K. Toney WR NYG
|12
|140
|N. Agholor WR NE
|13
|149
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|14
|164
|J. Cook TE LAC
|15
|173
|Buccaneers DST TB
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|19
|C. Akers RB LAR
|3
|30
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|4
|43
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|54
|J. Allen QB BUF
|6
|67
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|7
|78
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|8
|91
|L. Fournette RB TB
|9
|102
|M. Brown WR BAL
|10
|115
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|11
|126
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|12
|139
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|150
|Football Team DST WAS
|14
|163
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|15
|174
|E. Sanders WR BUF
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|18
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|31
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|4
|42
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|55
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|66
|D. Smith WR PHI
|7
|79
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|90
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|9
|103
|D. Parker WR MIA
|10
|114
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|11
|127
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|138
|D. Watson QB HOU
|13
|151
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|14
|162
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|15
|175
|Bills DST BUF
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|17
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|32
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|4
|41
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|56
|M. Davis RB ATL
|6
|65
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|7
|80
|D. Samuel WR SF
|8
|89
|J. Landry WR CLE
|9
|104
|M. Jones WR JAC
|10
|113
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|11
|128
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|12
|137
|L. Perine RB NYJ
|13
|152
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|14
|161
|J. Wilson RB SF
|15
|176
|Steelers DST PIT
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|N. Harris RB PIT
|4
|40
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|57
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|6
|64
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|81
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|8
|88
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|9
|105
|J. Brown WR LV
|10
|112
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|11
|129
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|12
|136
|T. Brady QB TB
|13
|153
|J. Reynolds WR TEN
|14
|160
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|15
|177
|Patriots DST NE
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Jones RB GB
|2
|15
|A. Brown WR TEN
|3
|34
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|39
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|5
|58
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|6
|63
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|7
|82
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|8
|87
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|9
|106
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|10
|111
|A. Dillon RB GB
|11
|130
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|12
|135
|J. Smith TE NE
|13
|154
|H. Henry TE NE
|14
|159
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|15
|178
|Colts DST IND
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|14
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|35
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|38
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|59
|J. Williams RB DEN
|6
|62
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|83
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|8
|86
|M. Pittman WR IND
|9
|107
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|10
|110
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|11
|131
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|12
|134
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|13
|155
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|14
|158
|T. Hill QB NO
|15
|179
|Eagles DST PHI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|13
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|36
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|4
|37
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|60
|K. Murray QB ARI
|6
|61
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|7
|84
|K. Drake RB LV
|8
|85
|T. Hilton WR IND
|9
|108
|A. Brown WR TB
|10
|109
|R. Moore WR ARI
|11
|132
|M. Williams WR LAC
|12
|133
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|156
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|14
|157
|T. Smith WR NO
|15
|180
|Broncos DST DEN