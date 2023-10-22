dk-metcalf-usatsi-cbs.jpg
USATSI

The problem with Week 7 of the Fantasy Football season is, because there are six teams on bye, it's way more difficult to avoid the kind of situations we'd prefer to avoid this weekend. 

The biggest question heading into Sunday's action is what to do with the Rams running backs, but that's not all, obviously. We've got a bunch of backup quarterbacks out there who might torpedo their offenses, plus Christian McCaffrey is looking like a true game-time decision – for Monday night, which is just the worst-case scenario for a game-time decision.

You'll get my thoughts on all of those situations and every injury you need to know about in today's newsletter, along with my updated rankings for each position. Of course, you might need more specific help with some of your decisions, and the FFT team is here for you. Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam and I starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

Now, here's everything you need to set your Week 7 lineup, plus the latest on injuries and more: 

Injury report updates

Here's what we know – or what we think we know – as of around 11 am: 

Out or probably out

Yeah, that's a lot of relevant names (and a few not-so-relevant names). On the QB front, I'd rank the replacement options like this: Tyrod Taylor > Brian Hoyer > Tyson Bagent, with Taylor still just a low-end QB2 even in a week with so many players out. The Giants offense didn't seem to struggle much with the transition from Jones to Taylor last week, but Taylor isn't the prolific runner he once was, with more than 30 yards in just one of his past seven starts dating back to 2021. You probably need him to get into the end zone as a runner to justify starting him.

For the RBs, the biggest question – maybe the biggest question at any position this week – is how to handle the Rams backfield. According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are expected to lean on Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson ahead of rookie Zach Evans, though it's worth noting that Sean McVay played coy when asked about the RB rotation this week, saying all three plus Myles Gaskin could be involved. If the report is accurate, I would prioritize Henderson over Freeman, because we've seen him be a must-start option in this offense in the past; though I'll also add that we also saw him get cut by the Rams last season and then go unsigned all offseason, through training camp and the preseason, and into the season. Your best bet is to keep these guys stashed and hopefully have a starting option in Week 8 if one pops, but I would start Henderson ahead of, for instance, the Broncos running backs, because I think there's a path to upside if he is the lead back. 

I've got Jahmyr Gibbs as a top-15 option in Montgomery's absence, while Craig Reynolds (who is expected to play despite a hamstring injury) is a desperation RB4 – and I will be starting him in one league where I'm truly desperate. I've also got D'onta Foreman as a top-24 option with Johnson out and Khalil Herbert still on IR.     

Still questionable

Metcalf is the other significant one here, with multiple reports Sunday morning indicating he is a true game-time decision. That's less than ideal with a 4:05 kickoff, but if you have Jaxon Smith-Njigba on your bench in that same game or someone else from the later windows, you can wait it out. Otherwise, I'd lean toward sitting Metcalf, who could be limited due to his injuries.     

On track to play

McCaffrey got up to a limited practice Saturday and now is on track to play Monday night.   

In a typical week, I'd suggest avoiding Watson coming back from this shoulder injury, especially because I'm really worried he won't be used as a runner. But, this week, he's still a top-15 QB for me. I'd prefer not to start him, but you might not have that choice.

Jones and GIbbs are both top-15 RBs for me, while Wilson is a top-30 back in his expected return. I don't think he'll turn this into a true committee with Raheem Mostert, but we saw him serve as the 1a option ahead of Mostert for much of the second half of last season, and the way this offense is running the ball, he could still be worth using as the No. 2. He won't be De'Von Achane, or anything, but I'd be fine using him ahead of any of the Rams options, and he's in the same range as the Broncos and Steelers running backs, among others. 

You can find updating inactives and updates here.

Week 7 rankings updates

QB rankings

  1. Jalen Hurts vs. MIA
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. LAC
  3. Josh Allen @NE
  4. Lamar Jackson vs. DET
  5. Tua Tagovailoa @PHI
  6. Justin Herbert @KC
  7. Geno Smith vs. ARI
  8. Matthew Stafford vs. PIT
  9. Sam Howell @NYG
  10. Jared Goff @BAL
  11. Russell Wilson vs. GB
  12. Kirk Cousins vs. SF
  13. Deshaun Watson @IND
  14. Desmond RIdder @TB
  15. Gardner Minshew vs. CLE
  16. Brock Purdy @MIN
  17. Jordan Love @DEN
  18. Baker Mayfield vs. ATL
  19. Tyrod Taylor vs. WAS
  20. Joshua Dobbs @SEA
  21. Kenny Pickett @LAR
  22. Brian Hoyer @CHI
  23. Mac Jones vs. BUF
  24. Tyson Bagent vs. LV

RB rankings

  1. Austin Ekeler @KC
  2. Bijan Robinson @TB
  3. Josh Jacobs @CHI
  4. Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
  5. D'Andre Swift vs. MIA
  6. Saquon Barkley vs. WAS
  7. Aaron Jones @DEN
  8. Raheem Mostert @PHI
  9. Christian McCaffrey @MIN
  10. Isiah Pacheco vs. LAC
  11. Jonathan Taylor vs. CLE
  12. Jahmyr Gibbs @BAL
  13. Zack Moss vs. CLE
  14. James Cook @NE
  15. Alexander Mattison vs. SF
  16. Brian Robinson Jr. @NYG
  17. Rachaad White vs. ATL
  18. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. BUF
  19. Jerome Ford @IND
  20. D'Onta Foreman vs. LV
  21. Gus Edwards vs. DET
  22. Najee Harris @LAR
  23. Jaylen Warren @LAR
  24. Javonte Williams vs. GB
  25. Jeff Wilson Jr. @PHI
  26. AJ Dillon @DEN
  27. Latavius Murray @NE
  28. Darrell Henderson vs. PIT
  29. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. GB
  30. Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIA
  31. Kareem Hunt @IND
  32. Darrynton Evans vs. LV
  33. Jerick McKinnon vs. LAC
  34. Ezekiel Elliott vs. BUF
  35. Tyler Allgeier @TB
  36. Jordan Mason @MIN
  37. Elijah Mitchell @MIN
  38. Royce Freeman vs. PIT
  39. Justice Hill vs. DET
  40. Keaontay Ingram @SEA
  41. Ke'Shawn Vaughn vs. ATL
  42. Zach Evans vs. PIT
  43. Craig Reynolds @BAL
  44. Antonio Gibson @NYG
  45. Damien Williams @SEA
  46. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LAC
  47. Cam Akers vs. SF
  48. Zach Charbonnet vs. ARI
  49. Joshua Kelley @KC
  50. Emari Demercado @SEA

WR rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill @PHI
  2. Cooper Kupp vs. PIT
  3. Stefon Diggs @NE
  4. Keenan Allen @KC
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @BAL
  6. A.J. Brown vs. MIA
  7. Puka Nacua vs. PIT
  8. Brandon Aiyuk @MIN
  9. Devonta Smith vs. MIA
  10. Jaylen Waddle @PHI
  11. Michael Pittman vs. CLE
  12. Amari Cooper @IND
  13. Zay Flowers vs. DET
  14. Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
  15. Chris Godwin vs. ATL
  16. Mike Evans vs. ATL
  17. Davante Adams @CHI
  18. Terry McLaurin @NYG
  19. Jakobi Meyers @CHI
  20. Drake London @TB
  21. Jordan Addison vs. SF
  22. Christian Watson @DEN
  23. George Pickens @LAR
  24. Marquise Brown @SEA
  25. DK Metcalf vs. ARI
  26. D.J. Moore vs. LV
  27. Gabe Davis @NE
  28. Josh Palmer @KC
  29. Kendrick Bourne vs. BUF
  30. Diontae Johnson @LAR
  31. KJ Osborn vs. SF
  32. Josh Downs vs. CLE
  33. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. WAS
  34. Jerry Jeudy vs. GB
  35. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. ARI
  36. Curtis Samuel @NYG
  37. Elijah Moore @IND
  38. Josh Reynolds @BAL
  39. Courtland Sutton vs. GB
  40. Rashee Rice vs. LAC
  41. Romeo Doubs @DEN
  42. Jahan Dotson @NYG
  43. DeVante Parker vs. BUF
  44. Darius Slayton vs. WAS
  45. Mack Hollins @TB
  46. Tutu Atwell vs. PIT
  47. Kadarius Toney vs. LAC
  48. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAC
  49. Quentin Johnston @KC
  50. Rondale Moore @SEA
  51. Odell Beckham vs. DET
  52. Jameson Williams @BAL
  53. Alec Pierce vs. CLE
  54. Jalin Hyatt vs. WAS
  55. Jayden Reed @DEN

TE rankings

  1. Travis Kelce vs. LAC
  2. T.J. Hockenson vs. SF
  3. Sam LaPorta @BAL
  4. Mark Andrews vs. DET
  5. Dallas Goedert vs. MIA
  6. Darren Waller vs. WAS
  7. George Kittle @MIN
  8. Kyle Pitts @TB
  9. Jonnu Smith @TB
  10. Logan Thomas @NYG
  11. Cole Kmet vs. LV
  12. Zach Ertz @SEA
  13. Michael Mayer @CHI
  14. David Njoku @IND
  15. Gerald Everett @KC
  16. Kylen Granson vs. CLE
  17. Luke Musgrave @DEN
  18. Durham Smythe @PHI
  19. Cade Otton vs. ATL
  20. Tyler Higbee vs. PIT
  21. Mike Gesicki vs. BUF
  22. Noah Fant vs. ARI
  23. Dawson Knox @NE
  24. Will Dissly vs. ARI

Flex top 125 rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill @PHI
  2. Cooper Kupp vs. PIT
  3. Austin Ekeler @KC
  4. Bijan Robinson @TB
  5. Josh Jacobs @CHI
  6. Stefon Diggs @NE
  7. Keenan Allen @KC
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown @BAL
  9. Travis Kelce vs. LAC
  10. A.J. Brown vs. MIA
  11. Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
  12. D'Andre Swift vs. MIA
  13. Puka Nacua vs. PIT
  14. Brandon Aiyuk @MIN
  15. Devonta Smith vs. MIA
  16. Jaylen Waddle @PHI
  17. Saquon Barkley vs. WAS
  18. Aaron Jones @DEN
  19. Michael Pittman vs. CLE
  20. Raheem Mostert @PHI
  21. Christian McCaffrey @MIN
  22. Amari Cooper @IND
  23. Zay Flowers vs. DET
  24. T.J. Hockenson vs. SF
  25. Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
  26. Chris Godwin vs. ATL
  27. Isiah Pacheco vs. LAC
  28. Sam LaPorta @BAL
  29. Mark Andrews vs. DET
  30. Jonathan Taylor vs. CLE
  31. Jahmyr Gibbs @BAL
  32. Zack Moss vs. CLE
  33. James Cook @NE
  34. Alexander Mattison vs. SF
  35. Mike Evans vs. ATL
  36. Davante Adams @CHI
  37. Dallas Goedert vs. MIA
  38. Terry McLaurin @NYG
  39. Jakobi Meyers @CHI
  40. Brian Robinson Jr. @NYG
  41. Drake London @TB
  42. Jordan Addison vs. SF
  43. Christian Watson @DEN
  44. Rachaad White vs. ATL
  45. George Pickens @LAR
  46. Marquise Brown @SEA
  47. DK Metcalf vs. ARI
  48. D.J. Moore vs. LV
  49. Gabe Davis @NE
  50. Josh Palmer @KC
  51. Kendrick Bourne vs. BUF
  52. Diontae Johnson @LAR
  53. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. BUF
  54. KJ Osborn vs. SF
  55. Jerome Ford @IND
  56. Josh Downs vs. CLE
  57. Darren Waller vs. WAS
  58. George Kittle @MIN
  59. D'Onta Foreman vs. LV
  60. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. WAS
  61. Gus Edwards vs. DET
  62. Kyle Pitts @TB
  63. Najee Harris @LAR
  64. Jerry Jeudy vs. GB
  65. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. ARI
  66. Jaylen Warren @LAR
  67. Curtis Samuel @NYG
  68. Jonnu Smith @TB
  69. Javonte Williams vs. GB
  70. Elijah Moore @IND
  71. AJ Dillon @DEN
  72. Logan Thomas @NYG
  73. Latavius Murray @NE
  74. Josh Reynolds @BAL
  75. Cole Kmet vs. LV
  76. Zach Ertz @SEA
  77. Courtland Sutton vs. GB
  78. Rashee Rice vs. LAC
  79. Romeo Doubs @DEN
  80. Jeff Wilson Jr. @PHI
  81. Darrell Henderson vs. PIT
  82. Michael Mayer @CHI
  83. David Njoku @IND
  84. Jahan Dotson @NYG
  85. Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIA
  86. Kareem Hunt @IND
  87. Gerald Everett @KC
  88. Darrynton Evans vs. LV
  89. Kylen Granson vs. CLE
  90. DeVante Parker vs. BUF
  91. Luke Musgrave @DEN
  92. Jerick McKinnon vs. LAC
  93. Ezekiel Elliott vs. BUF
  94. Darius Slayton vs. WAS
  95. Tyler Allgeier @TB
  96. Jordan Mason @MIN
  97. Mack Hollins @TB
  98. Durham Smythe @PHI
  99. Tutu Atwell vs. PIT
  100. Kadarius Toney vs. LAC
  101. Cade Otton vs. ATL
  102. Elijah Mitchell @MIN
  103. Royce Freeman vs. PIT
  104. Tyler Higbee vs. PIT
  105. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAC
  106. Justice Hill vs. DET
  107. Quentin Johnston @KC
  108. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. GB
  109. Mike Gesicki vs. BUF
  110. Keaontay Ingram @SEA
  111. Rondale Moore @SEA
  112. Odell Beckham vs. DET
  113. Jameson Williams @BAL
  114. Alec Pierce vs. CLE
  115. Noah Fant vs. ARI
  116. Zach Evans vs. PIT
  117. Jalin Hyatt vs. WAS
  118. Dawson Knox @NE
  119. Will Dissly vs. ARI
  120. Jayden Reed @DEN
  121. Adam Trautman vs. GB
  122. Michael Wilson @SEA
  123. Braxton Berrios @PHI
  124. Jauan Jennings @MIN
  125. Craig Reynolds @BAL