Halloween is almost here, and there are going to be a lot of scary Fantasy lineups in Week 7 due to all the injuries and six teams on a bye. Just look at the star players who could be out for this week:

Quarterback: Justin Fields (thumb), Joe Burrow (bye), C.J. Stroud (bye) and Dak Prescott (bye)

Running back: Christian McCaffrey (oblique), David Montgomery (ribs), Kyren Williams (ankle), Tony Pollard (bye), Breece Hall (bye), Derrick Henry (bye), Joe Mixon (bye) and Miles Sanders (bye)

Wide receiver: Deebo Samuel (shoulder), CeeDee Lamb (bye), Ja'Marr Chase (bye), Tee Higgins (bye), Adam Thielen (bye), Garrett Wilson (bye), Nico Collins (bye), Nathaniel Dell (bye) and DeAndre Hopkins (bye)

You're probably feeling lucky this week if you have guys like Sam Howell, Elijah Mitchell, Zach Evans, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rashid Shaheed and Michael Mayer in your lineup. Actually, if you had that team it might win a few matchups based on the rest of your Fantasy league.

As always, we'll do our best to lead you in the right direction to get a win in Week 7. It might not be pretty, but given all the injuries and teams on a bye, you'll take a victory any way you can get it.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND CLE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 270 REC 12 REYDS 84 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1

In a week where backups are having to step up in a major way due to injuries and six teams on a bye, it's fitting that Jerome Ford is in a great spot to help Fantasy managers. He should have a big game against the Colts in Week 7.

Ford stepped in as the starter for the Browns after one of the first major NFL injuries this season when Nick Chubb (knee) went down in Week 2. Ford had some good moments in some brutal matchups against Tennessee (19.1 PPR points), Baltimore (9.5 PPR points) and San Francisco (11.1 PPR points), and he should do well against Indianapolis on the road.

The Colts just lost one of their best run stuffers in nose tackle Grover Stewart to a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. With Stewart, Indianapolis has still allowed some big games to Travis Etienne twice, Kyren Williams and Tyjae Spears, as all three running backs scored at least 16.9 PPR points in each meeting with the Colts.

We'll see how Indianapolis adjusts with Stewart out, but Ford should continue to lead the Browns backfield, even while sharing with Kareem Hunt. In Week 6 against the 49ers, Hunt did well with 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 24 yards on three targets.

But Ford also played well with 17 carries for 84 yards and two catches for 7 yards on two targets. In the fourth quarter, Ford ripped off runs of 13, 14 and 22 yards to set up two field goals, including the game-winner.

Ford still played the majority of snaps compared to Hunt (38-28), and Hunt didn't practice Wednesday with a thigh injury, which is something to monitor. Deshaun Watson (shoulder) also didn't practice Wednesday, but hopefully he can return to help this Browns offense.

With or without Watson, the Browns should ride Ford in this matchup. The Colts are down a big piece of their defense, and Ford is ready to help Fantasy managers in a big way for Week 7.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1677 RUYDS 51 TD 6 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.3 Stafford didn't have a big game in Week 6 against Arizona as the Start of the Week with just 15.2 Fantasy points, but he was let down by Puka Nacua and Tyler Higbee dropping touchdown passes. I expect him to rebound in Week 7 at home against the Steelers, who have allowed three of five quarterbacks this season (Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Stroud) to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points. With Kyren Williams (ankle) out, the Rams should rely even more on Matthew Stafford, and he should have the chance for a quality outing -- as long as receivers hold onto the ball in the end zone. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1618 RUYDS 15 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 23 It might be time to trust Goff on the road after his performance in Week 6 at Tampa Bay with 353 passing yards and two touchdowns for 26.4 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 20.0 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and Week 6 was his first game with his entire receiving corps intact now that Amon-Ra St. Brown is healthy and Jameson Williams is off suspension. We'll see how he fares against the Ravens on the road, and Baltimore is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. However, the Ravens have faced C.J. Stroud in his first NFL game, a gimpy Joe Burrow, Gardner Minshew, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Kenny Pickett and the combination of Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. This will be Baltimore's toughest test, and Goff should carry the offense with David Montgomery (ribs) out. I like Goff as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1083 RUYDS 109 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.2 There was a lot to hate about Love's performance in Week 5 at Las Vegas when he passed for just 182 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions for a season-low 4.9 Fantasy points. Hopefully the bye in Week 6 will get Love back on track, and he scored at least 26.3 Fantasy points in his first three games this season. I hope Aaron Jones (hamstring) can return this week to give Love another weapon in the passing game, and this is a dream matchup against the Broncos. Denver is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks at 25.5 points per game, and Love should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup on the road. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1500 RUYDS 104 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.7 Howell has scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three in a row, and three of the past five quarterbacks against the Giants have scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points, including Joshua Dobbs in Week 2, Brock Purdy in Week 3 and Tua Tagovailoa in Week 5. I like Howell as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7, and I hope he takes advantage of this matchup on the road. Howell was my favorite quarterback to add off the waiver wire this week, and you should feel comfortable putting him right into your starting lineup, if needed, in all formats.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1169 RUYDS 42 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.6 Smith had a rough game at Cincinnati in Week 6 with 323 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 20 rushing yards. His 10.9 Fantasy points were a season-low, but hopefully he can rebound this week against Arizona. It's a beautiful matchup since the Cardinals are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in the past five games have scored at least 23.2 points. The only concern I have with Smith is Seattle can run all over the Cardinals if they want with Kenneth Walker III since Arizona is also No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. But given the matchup at home, I like Smith as a low-end starter in all leagues. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN SF -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1396 RUYDS 31 TD 12 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.2 We'll be waiting to see the injury report for the 49ers this week to determine if Christian McCaffrey (ankle), Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Trent Williams (ankle) can play Monday night at Minnesota, and their status will impact Purdy. With all three healthy, I like Purdy as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback, but he's still a low-end starter no matter what given his overall level of play this season and the matchup. The Vikings allow an average of 20.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Bryce Young in Week 4 and the Bears in Week 6 when Justin Fields (thumb) was injured failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against this defense. Purdy only scored 9.7 Fantasy points at Cleveland in Week 6, but I expect him to rebound Monday in Minnesota. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NO -1 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1299 RUYDS 7 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.5 Carr's upcoming schedule is awesome with games against Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Chicago and Minnesota in the next four weeks, and I hope he can take advantage of these defenses, starting Thursday against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has allowed four of six quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.4 Fantasy points. And in the past two games against Josh Allen and Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars have allowed 681 passing yards to those two quarterbacks. Carr just passed for 353 yards, one touchdown and one interception at Houston in Week 6, and he's scored at least 18.3 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Patriots and Texans, which is his best two-game stretch of the season. He's hopefully getting hot at the right time.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1439 RUYDS 147 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17 Lawrence is expected to play Thursday night despite the knee injury he sustained in Week 6 against the Colts, but he might not fare well at New Orleans on a short week, especially if he's at less than 100 percent. The Saints are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield have scored more than 18.2 Fantasy points against New Orleans this year. The Saints have allowed seven passing touchdowns compared to eight interceptions, and Lawrence only has one game this season with more than 18.7 Fantasy points, which was in Week 1. I would only start Lawrence in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 7. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 150 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.2 I thought Wilson would struggle at Kansas City in Week 6, and he had his worst game of the season with 8.9 Fantasy points. We'll see if he can rebound this week against the Packers, but it's not an easy matchup. Green Bay is No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Desmond Ridder in Week 2 scored more than 16.5 Fantasy points against the Packers, including matchups with Justin Fields and Jared Goff. Wilson is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1088 RUYDS 67 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.6 I started the week with some moderate interest in Mayfield, but that's probably because of all the quarterbacks we're missing in Week 7 due to injuries or the bye. He scored 6.8 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Detroit, and he could have another down game in Week 7 against Atlanta. The Falcons allow an average of 19.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but their two worst outings happened when Jordan Love in Week 2 and Sam Howell in Week 6 had matching stat lines of 151 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mayfield will likely need his third multi-touchdown game of the season to finish with a quality stat line this week, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1679 RUYDS 17 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.8 I don't think we know what to expect yet from Cousins without Justin Jefferson (hamstring) since the Vikings didn't need Jefferson to beat the Bears 19-13 in Week 6. Cousins attempted just 31 passes at Chicago and scored only 10.7 Fantasy points, which is his lowest total this season. But he's now scored fewer than 14 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he could have another down outing against the 49ers in Week 7. Joshua Dobbs in Week 4 is the lone quarterback with more than 15.9 Fantasy points against San Francisco. And the 49ers have more interceptions (10) than touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks (five) in 2023. I still consider Cousins a strong starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but this should be a rough outing for him against the 49ers.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 11 REYDS 113 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.1 Robinson was one of my candidates for Start of the Week, and I hope he takes advantage of this matchup with the Giants in Week 7. Six running backs this season (Tony Pollard, James Conner, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane) have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Giants, and Robinson has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four of six games this year. Robinson scored 13.1 PPR points at the Giants last season in Week 13 and averaged 12.4 PPR points in two meetings with the Giants in 2022. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 234 REC 17 REYDS 111 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Stevenson had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Las Vegas with 18 PPR points, and I loved seeing him get five catches for 24 yards on six targets. It was his best production in the passing game since Week 1, and I hope that's a sign of things to come. He also scored his second rushing touchdown of the season against the Raiders. He averaged 13.5 PPR points in two games against the Bills in 2022, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score at least 13.8 PPR points in three games in a row (De'Von Achane, Travis Etienne and Saquon Barkley). Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET Detroit • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 14 REYDS 70 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 It will take a little faith to trust Gibbs in Week 7 since he's coming back from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, especially against the Ravens on the road. But with David Montgomery (ribs) out, I expect Gibbs to get plenty of work and be a useful No. 2 running back in all leagues. He'll share with Craig Reynolds, but when Montgomery was out in Week 3 against Atlanta, Gibbs had 17 carries for 80 yards and one catch for 2 yards on two targets. Baltimore's run defense is tough, but three running backs have scored at least 13.5 PPR points against the Ravens in the past five games (Joe Mixon, Zack Moss and Derrick Henry). I'm starting Gibbs as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 11 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 I'm curious to see how the Broncos use Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine in Week 7 against the Packers, but Perine is dealing with a leg injury and might not play. If Perine is out then that makes it easier to lean on Williams and McLaughlin as Fantasy options, and I like Williams better given his expected role. He should lead the Broncos in touches, and he had 10 carries for 52 yards in Week 6 at Kansas City after missing one game with a hip injury. McLaughlin will likely be a change-of-pace option, and this is a great matchup against the Packers, who have allowed four running backs in five games to score at least 17.5 PPR points (Roschon Johnson, Bijan Robinson, David Montgomery and Josh Jacobs). I view Williams as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and McLaughlin is a flex as a sleeper.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 3 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 We'll be watching the 49ers practice reports closely on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to see if Christian McCaffrey (oblique) can play Monday night at Minnesota. If he's out, expect a tandem of Mitchell and Jordan Mason, and Mitchell will likely get the majority of touches. It's not an easy matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But if Mitchell is going to get the bulk of the touches, I'd view him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He has 11 games in his career with at least 13 total touches, and he's averaging 14.6 PPR points over that span. One of those games was Week 12 against Minnesota in 2021 when he scored a career-high 27.8 PPR points. Also, keep an eye on Deebo Samuel (shoulder), and if he's out along with McCaffrey, then Mitchell could be in line for a big game. As for Mason, consider him a flex if McCaffrey is out. Zach Evans RB LAR L.A. Rams • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.5 We'll find out Sunday how the Rams plan to replace Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) since both were hurt in Week 6 against Arizona. Evans was third on the depth chart, but the Rams also have Royce Freeman and added Darrell Henderson and Myles Gaskin this week. It's tough to trust Evans, who has four carries for 10 yards so far in his rookie campaign, but hopefully he'll take advantage of this opportunity since Williams is out until at least Week 11. Williams has been fantastic this year and has scored at least 17.4 PPR points in four of six games, so hopefully it's the system as much as the player, which would benefit Evans. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 11.0 PPR points in all five games this year (Christian McCaffrey, Jerome Ford, Josh Jacobs, Dameon Pierce and Justice Hill), and Evans should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 21 REYDS 166 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 It would be fantastic if the Steelers came off their bye in Week 6 and made Warren the featured running back ahead of Najee Harris, but that's not likely to happen. Still, even in tandem with Harris, Warren has led the Steelers backfield in PPR points in every game this season. He's scored at least 10.9 PPR points in three of his past four games, and if he reaches that total again he'll likely be a borderline top 20 running back this week given the landscape of the position. The Rams have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 14.0 PPR points (Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift), and if a Steelers running back is going to approach that total it's more likely to be Warren than Harris.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 247 REC 5 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Harris has yet to score a touchdown this season. He has one game with more than 6.5 PPR points, and that happened in Week 4 when he had one catch for a career-long 32 yards. He's also caught just five passes for 37 yards on nine targets this year. Maybe things change for him after the bye in Week 6, or we could see Jaylen Warren start to take on more work. And remember, Warren has led the Steelers backfield in PPR points in every game this season. The matchup isn't bad for Harris since the Rams have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 14.0 PPR points (Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift). But I just can't trust Harris as anything more than a flex after what I've seen from him so far this season. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 232 REC 16 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 White has been among the bigger disappointments for me this season, and he just had a season-low 38 total yards in Week 6 against Detroit. He started to lose touches to Ke'Shawn Vaughn against the Lions, and we'll see if that's a sign of things to come. White has scored just 7.2 PPR points in three of five games this season, and he only has one touchdown. This week, White has another tough matchup against the Falcons, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only three running backs have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Atlanta this year, and the Falcons have yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 10 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 I'd stay away from both Baltimore running backs this week with Hill and Gus Edwards headed into a difficult matchup against Detroit. The Lions are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit has yet to allow more than 43 rushing yards to any running back or a touchdown to the position. At best, you can use Hill or Edwards as a flex option, with Hill slightly better given his role in the passing game. He has two games this year with at least 12.5 PPR points, while Edwards has been held to 6.9 PPR points or fewer in four games in a row.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 466 REC 14 REYDS 110 TD 5 FPTS/G 20.7 I hope this is the week we see more from Jonathan Taylor and less from Moss, and Taylor played 23 more snaps in Week 6 against Jacksonville after making his return to action in Week 5 against Tennessee with just 10 plays. Conversely, Moss played 14 fewer snaps against the Jaguars, but he still had seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 38 yards on seven targets. I still like Moss better than Taylor this week, but at some point soon the Colts are going to unleash Taylor, leaving Moss with reduced production. This is also a brutal matchup against the Browns, who have allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs this year. Only three running backs have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against Cleveland (Joe Mixon, Jaylen Warren and Christian McCaffrey) in 2023.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRS to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 48 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Flowers continues to blossom as the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens, and he has consecutive games with at least 12.3 PPR points. He scored his first NFL touchdown in London in Week 6 against Tennessee, and I expect him to have another productive outing in Week 7 against the Lions at home. Detroit has allowed six receivers in the past five games to score at least 13.2 PPR points, and Flowers has at least eight targets in four of six outings this season. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 42 REYDS 342 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 McLaurin loves facing the Giants. In his past five meetings with the Giants, McLaurin has scored at least 13.0 PPR points in each outing, including four games with at least six catches, three games with at least 105 receiving yards and three games with a touchdown. Let's hope that history continues in Week 7, and McLaurin is coming off a solid game at Atlanta in Week 6 with six catches for 81 yards on 11 targets. He's now scored at least 14.1 PPR points in three of his past five games -- all on the road -- and I like McLaurin as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Curtis Samuel as a sleeper in Week 7, and he has scored at least 14.2 PPR points in three games in a row. The Giants have allowed seven receivers to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 42 REYDS 329 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 London might be having the breakout season we were hoping for based on his production over the past five games. During that span, he scored at least 14.7 PPR points three times, including two in a row, and he scored at least 11.8 PPR points in every game this season where he had at least seven targets, which has happened in each of the past three contests. We'll see if Desmond Ridder continues to feature London to this level (he's averaging 9.3 targets in each of his past three games), and this is a good matchup for him at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12.6 PPR points this season, and London had six catches for 120 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay in Week 18 last year. Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 53 REYDS 334 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.9 Brown had a down game in Week 6 at the Rams with just four catches for 34 yards, but he had 11 targets. That's now four times in his past five games with at least 10 targets, and the Cardinals are giving him every chance to succeed on a weekly basis. He's typically rewarded them and Fantasy managers with at least 16.1 PPR points in four of six games this season, and he has a great matchup in Week 7 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against Seattle this year. Michael Wilson can also be considered a sleeper as a No. 3 receiver in this matchup, and the Cardinals might get a nice surprise this week if Kyler Murray (knee) is able to play. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 251 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Lockett had a great game in Week 6 at Cincinnati with six catches for 94 yards on eight targets, but that's just the second time this season he's scored more than 9.4 PPR points. He should stay hot against the Cardinals this week, and he has a great history against Arizona. Lockett has scored at least 15.5 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Cardinals, with four touchdowns over that span. Arizona is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 14.0 PPR points against the Cardinals this year. This should be a big week for DK Metcalf and Lockett in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 116 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 The last time we saw Watson in Week 5 at Las Vegas he showed off his play-making ability with three catches for 91 yards on seven targets, including a 77-yard reception. I'm hoping he can build off that performance after the bye at Denver this week. The Broncos have allowed every opposing receiver who has led his team in targets except one this season (Garrett Wilson in Week 5) to score a touchdown or gain at least 100 receiving yards, including Jakobi Meyers, Terry McLaurin, Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore and Kadarius Toney. In total, six receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Denver this year, and I like Watson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Romeo Doubs as a high-end No. 3 receiver. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 8.5 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 25 REYDS 141 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 As of Wednesday afternoon, we still don't know if Daniel Jones (neck) or Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Giants in Week 7 against Washington. Whoever it is will hopefully help Robinson build off his performance in Week 6 against the Bills when he had eight catches for 62 yards on eight targets. That came from Taylor, but the Giants should continue to feature Robinson, who is worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver against Washington. The Commanders have allowed seven receivers to score at least 14.8 PPR points this year, and Robinson will hopefully continue to show he's all the way back from last year's torn ACL. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 245 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 I hope the addition of Mecole Hardman doesn't ruin the upside for Rice, who is starting to emerge as the best receiver for the Chiefs. He comes into Week 7 against the Chargers having scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his past two games, and he could be a sneaky No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in this matchup. The Chargers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against Los Angeles this year. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NO -1 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 27 REYDS 298 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 The Jaguars like to give up big plays, and Shaheed likes to make big plays. In Week 6 at Houston, Shaheed had a 34-yard touchdown and another 51-yard reception. Now, those were the only two catches for Shaheed against the Texans, but he did have six targets. With Derek Carr's shoulder healed, Shaheed is once again a major threat, and this is a good defense to challenge down the field since Jacksonville is allowing the fourth-most completions of 20-plus air yards. Chris Olave is a great start on Thursday night, but Shaheed is also worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 275 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Sutton has been the best receiver for the Broncos this season, and he comes into Week 7 against Green Bay with at least 11.6 PPR points in all but one game. He also has a touchdown in four of six outings, but I don't love this matchup for him. The Packers are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jaire Alexander could make things uncomfortable for Sutton this week. With Alexander healthy, Green Bay has already held D.J. Moore to 4.5 PPR points in Week 1 and Davante Adams to 8.5 PPR points in Week 5. I would only consider starting Sutton and Jerry Jeudy as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues for Week 7. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 40 REYDS 393 TD 2 FPTS/G 15 We'll see how Pickens does now that Diontae Johnson (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 7 against the Rams. Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is also expected back, and this is suddenly a crowded receiving corps. Pickens has done well with Johnson out, scoring at least 11.5 PPR points in three of four games after Johnson was injured in Week 1. But Johnson, if healthy, should return as the target leader for the Steelers, and Pickens has averaged 8.3 targets per game in Johnson's absence. This is also a tough matchup in Week 7 against the Rams, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. The Rams have only allowed one touchdown to an opposing receiver all season. Pickens should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 7. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 28 REYDS 220 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 In two games without Mike Williams (ACL), Palmer has been good with seven catches for 137 yards on 15 targets against the Raiders and Cowboys. But he hasn't been great, and I don't want to trust him in this matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City is No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I'm not expecting Palmer to have his breakout game at Arrowhead Stadium. Keenan Allen should be fine despite the tough defense, but Palmer is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues in Week 7. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 31 REYDS 214 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 In Minnesota's first game without Justin Jefferson (hamstring) in Week 6 at Chicago, Osborn didn't do much with four catches for 48 yards on five targets. Granted, Kirk Cousins only threw 31 times in a 19-13 win against the Bears, but we needed to see more from Osborn before saying he's a must-start receiver, even in three-receiver leagues. This week, it's easy to fade Osborn on Monday night against San Francisco. The 49ers aren't the most imposing secondary, and I still like Jordan Addison as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. But San Francisco has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, and Osborn will likely need a touchdown to have a productive Fantasy outing in Week 7.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 60 REYDS 406 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.8 It's hard to bench Pittman in PPR since he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in four of six games this season, and he scored at least 16.7 PPR points in two starts with Gardner Minshew. But Pittman could struggle in Week 7 against Cleveland, and the Browns are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Cleveland has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing receiver all season, and George Pickens (22.7 PPR points in Week 2) and Brandon Aiyuk (11.6 PPR points in Week 6) are the only receivers with double digits in scoring against this defense, including matchups with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins and Zay Flowers. Pittman is a low-end starter in all PPR leagues at best and a risky option in non-PPR leagues since he has just one touchdown this season.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 38 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Pitts is rolling right now, and you should start him in all leagues while he's hot. He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against Houston and Washington with 11 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and hopefully Desmond Ridder continues to feature Pitts with 8.5 targets per game. Tampa Bay has done well against tight ends so far this season, but I'm ignoring that while Pitts is getting this much attention from Ridder. He's a must-start Fantasy tight end for Week 7. Jonnu Smith is also worth using in deeper leagues since he's scored at least 10.7 PPR points in three games in a row. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 32 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 I'm going to stick with Kmet this week even with Justin Fields (thumb) not expected to play. Tyson Bagent will hopefully continue to lean on Kmet, who scored at least 15.2 PPR points in the two games prior to Fields getting hurt against Minnesota in Week 6. Kmet struggled against the Vikings with two catches for 9 yards on three targets, but this is a good matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed five tight ends to score at least 8.4 PPR points this season. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 159 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 We'll see how the Packers look when everyone is healthy now that Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Musgrave will be on the field together for the first time this season in Week 7 at Denver. Even with all the mouths to feed, I still like Musgrave as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end for this week. The last time we saw Musgrave was in Week 5 at Las Vegas, and he had six catches for 34 yards on seven targets. He now has at least seven targets and six catches in his past two healthy games (he left Week 4 against Detroit with a concussion), and this week he gets to face the Broncos, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Mayer is coming off a big game in Week 6 against New England with five catches for 75 yards on six targets, and this could be the start of something big for the rookie tight end. I expect the former Notre Dame product to do well in Week 7 against the Bears. Chicago has allowed five tight ends to score at least 8.0 PPR points this season, including Logan Thomas and T.J. Hockenson in each of the past two weeks. Mayer is worth starting as a low-end No. 1 option in Week 7. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 Freiermuth has underwhelmed so far this season with two touchdowns and one game with more than 7.3 PPR points, but I'm hopeful that he should finish the season strong now that he's back from his hamstring injury. He should have the chance for a quality outing in Week 7 at the Rams, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends in the past three games (Andrew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox, Dallas Goedert and Trey McBride) have scored at least 10.2 PPR points against the Rams, which bodes well for Freiermuth this week. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 185 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Thomas was a disappointment in Week 6 at Atlanta with one catch for 2 yards on one target, but I expect him to rebound in Week 7 at the Giants. Prior to Week 6, Thomas had scored at least 10.2 PPR points in two of his previous three games, and he had nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Bears in Week 5. The Giants have allowed four tight ends to score at least 8.3 PPR points this season, and Thomas is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 234 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Higbee dropped a touchdown in Week 6 against Arizona, and he now has two down games since Cooper Kupp returned to action in Week 5. Against the Eagles in Week 5 and Cardinals in Week 6, Higbee has combined for four catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on just six targets. This week, he's facing a Steelers defense that has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing tight end, and Higbee is not worth starting in most formats. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Henry is dealing with an ankle injury, and he missed practice Wednesday. Hopefully he can play, but I wouldn't start him against Buffalo. Henry's last two games have been awful with one catch for 7 yards on five targets against the Saints and Raiders, and he's also gone four games in a row without finding the end zone. Mac Jones is struggling, along with the entire Patriots offense, and it's hard to justify starting Henry against the Bills, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 19 REYDS 123 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Everett scored a touchdown in Week 6 against Dallas, and he has at least 9.0 PPR points in two of his past three games since Mike Williams (ACL) got hurt. But I'm not counting on Everett to play well in Week 7 against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed just one tight end to score a touchdown this season, and Everett will likely need to score a touchdown to have a quality Fantasy outing this week.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 39 REYDS 168 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Ertz scored a touchdown in Week 5 against Cincinnati, but he's struggled for the past two games against the Bengals and Rams with just four catches for 32 yards on nine targets. He has a brutal matchup at Seattle in Week 7 since the Seahawks have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown and just Sam LaPorta in Week 2 to score more than 7.9 PPR points.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Browns (at IND)

The Browns defense has been dominant all season, and Cleveland shut down the 49ers in Week 6, holding San Francisco to just 17 points. The Browns have now held four of five opponents to 17 points or less, and Gardner Minshew just had three interceptions at Jacksonville in Week 6. Minshew has also been sacked eight times in the two games he started this season.

Sleepers

Seahawks (vs. ARI)

Commanders (at NYG)

Raiders (vs. CHI)

DST to Sit

Dolphins (at PHI)

The Dolphins defense was a letdown in Week 6 against Carolina with no turnovers and 21 points allowed. Miami did have four sacks, but more was expected against Bryce Young. This week, you can move on from the Dolphins DST with a matchup against the Eagles. Even though Jalen Hurts is coming off a three-interception game against the Jets, I expect him to rebound in this matchup at home. In two home games this season, the Eagles have scored 34 points in each outing.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 8.9 K RNK 3rd In two home games this season, Myers has made 7 of 8 field goals and three PATs. He should do well at home again in Week 7 against the Cardinals, who have allowed three of the past four opposing kickers to each score at least 10 Fantasy points in Brandon Aubrey in Week 3, Evan McPherson in Week 5 and Brett Maher in Week 6.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brett Maher K LAR L.A. Rams • #8

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 7 K RNK 5th Blake Grupe K NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC NO -1 O/U 40 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 6.6 K RNK 13th Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 6.6 K RNK 10th