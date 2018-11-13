Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Navigating bye weeks as the playoff picture comes into focus

25% Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB

I've been talking about adding Adams for the past two weeks, and it sounds like Eagles coach Doug Pederson is about to give Adams a bigger workload. Pederson said Monday Adams will get more carries moving forward, which is a smart move. Adams had nine carries for 61 yards in Week 8 at Jacksonville, and he followed that up with seven carries for 47 yards in Week 10 against Dallas after Philadelphia's bye. He only has one catch for 6 yards on the season, which lowers his value in PPR, but he could end up as a useful flex option as the season moves on. I don't like him in Week 11 at New Orleans, but I do want to stash him in all leagues. And he should continue to prove he's better than Wendell Smallwood or Corey Clement. Adams is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB.

18% Rashaad Penny Seattle Seahawks RB

With Carson out in Week 10 at the Rams, Penny and Mike Davis handled the rushing load for the Seahawks, and it was easily Penny's best game of his rookie campaign. He had 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, and he impressed coach Pete Carroll, who said this: "He looked just like the guy we thought he would look like when we drafted him." Originally, when I started to write this column, Penny was the No. 1 running back — and likely No. 1 player to add this week — but things changed Monday afternoon. Carroll said Carson is expected to play Thursday night against the Packers, meaning we now have a three-headed backfield in Seattle. It will be tough for Penny to dominate touches when everyone is healthy, but you should still add him with the hope that he's building toward a strong finish. Just don't plan to play him as anything more than a flex in Week 11. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB.

64% Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB

I can understand if you want to put Henry first on this list with the hope that he's finally going to deliver on the expectations we had for him coming into the season. He heads into Week 11 at the Colts having scored four touchdowns in his past two games, and Week 10 against New England was his best performance of the year with 11 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He's still getting outplayed by Dion Lewis, and Henry does little in the passing game with just eight catches for 54 yards on the season. When he doesn't score, he's going to be frustrating to own, but he's doing well now that the Titans' offense has started to improve. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB.

1% Jaylen Samuels Pittsburgh Steelers RB

It appears like Conner will play in Week 11 against Jacksonville, but Fantasy owners should prepare just in case he's out. And now that we know Le'Veon Bell isn't expected to play in 2018, you should be looking at Conner's handcuff, just in case he suffers another injury. I would expect Samuels and Ridley to split touches if Conner was out, but Samuels looks like he would play more in the passing game. In Week 10 against Carolina with Conner hurt, Samuels had five carries for 7 yards, as well as three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Ridley had eight carries for 26 yards and no catches on one target. Samuels is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB, and Ridley is worth 1 percent.

31% Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB

In two games since Golden Tate was traded to Philadelphia, Riddick has been great in the passing game for the Lions. He had seven catches for 36 yards on eight targets in Week 9 at Minnesota, and added six catches for 60 yards on seven targets in Week 10 at Chicago. He's averaging 11 PPR points over that span, and his production isn't hurting Kerryon Johnson at all. Riddick can be a solid flex option in PPR leagues moving forward, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.

43% Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB

If there was something to take from the Jets' embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Bills in Week 10 it's that McGuire deserves more work. He had six carries for 30 yards, as well as three catches for 27 yards on six targets, and he matched Isaiah Crowell with nine touches to lead this backfield. The difference was Crowell had just 37 total yards. I'd love to see the Jets lean on McGuire, which might never happen, but he's worth stashing through their bye week to see what develops. If you have an open roster spot, spend up to 5 percent of your FAAB on McGuire this week.

34% Kapri Bibbs Washington Redskins RB

Bibbs didn't do much in Week 10 at Tampa Bay with just three carries for 28 yards, as well as two catches for 13 yards. But as long as Thompson is out, Bibbs is worth a look in PPR leagues, especially when Washington could be chasing points. In the previous two games with Thompson hurt before Week 10, Bibbs scored in both outings. Adrian Peterson will continue to dominate touches in Washington, but Bibbs is worth a look in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

1% Jacquizz Rodgers Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB

Rodgers was a big part of the passing game against Washington in Week 10 with eight catches for 102 yards on eight targets, and he now has at least four catches in two of his past four games. His playing time is up with Jones out, but he's playing on passing downs in tandem with Peyton Barber. As long as Jones remains out, we could see Rodgers as a factor in deep PPR leagues, especially in Week 11 at the Giants. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

39% Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB