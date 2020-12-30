Gibson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Gibson is listed with the same toe injury that kept him out in Weeks 14 and 15. He then returned for Sunday's loss to the Panthers, taking 10 carries for 61 yards and three catches for eight yards while playing just 30 percent of offensive snaps. The workload was disappointing relative to his pre-injury norm, but that seems to have been a matter of game script and context rather than any setback with Gibson's toe. Regardless, fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his progress throughout the week, with Washington gearing up for a win-to-get-in game Sunday against the Eagles.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Absent for second straight practice•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Tallies 69 yards in return•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Back in action Sunday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Set to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Could be game-time call•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Puts in limited practice•