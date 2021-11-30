McKissic suffered a neck injury in Monday's 17-15 win over the Seahawks, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
McKissic hit his head on a defender in the fourth quarter and remained down on the field for several minutes after the collision. He was ultimately carted off the field, though the team doesn't yet know the severity of the injury. Optimistically, teammates said that McKissic was walking around the locker room after the game. More clarification on his status should come as the week progresses.
More News
-
Football Team's J.D. McKissic: Carted off against Seattle•
-
Football Team's J.D. McKissic: Ready for Monday•
-
Football Team's J.D. McKissic: Limited at practice•
-
Football Team's J.D. McKissic: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Football Team's J.D. McKissic: Gets eight touches•
-
Football Team's J.D. McKissic: Garners 39 total yards in win•