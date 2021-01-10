McLaurin (ankle) is listed as active Saturday versus the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
McLaurin managed two limited practices this week, which was two more than he logged prior to taking the field Week 17. In that contest, he put up seven catches (on eight targets) for 40 yards and one touchdown on the Eagles. The going may be tougher Saturday against a Tampa Bay defense that has given up 8.0 yards per target to wide receivers this season (tied for 14th best in the NFL).
