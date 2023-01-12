Williams (neck) was a limited participant during the Giants' practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Williams has now logged back-to-back limited practices in the lead-up to Sunday's wild-card matchup versus the Vikings. The 28-year-old has been dealing with a persistent stinger injury in his neck, which sidelined him for each practice during Week 18 prep before he was ruled ahead of this regular-season finale against Philadelphia. However, the Giants were already locked into a wild-card spot and held out a number of key starters during this contest, so it's possible the team was airing on the side of caution with Williams' injury. The starting defensive end will now have one more practice to increase his activity before he must be assigned an official game status heading into the playoffs.