Barkley (ankle) is listed as inactive Monday against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley made some visible progress with his sprained right ankle during Week 4 prep, getting listed as a limited participant on all three injury reports. Still, a doubtful designation for Monday's game didn't give him much leeway for his first action since Week 2, and indeed he'll miss a second consecutive contest. While Matt Breida again will head the Giants backfield with Gary Brightwell backing him up, Barkley will set his sights on returning Sunday at Miami.