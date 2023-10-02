Barkley (ankle) is listed as inactive Monday against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Barkley made some visible progress with his sprained right ankle during Week 4 prep, getting listed as a limited participant on all three injury reports. Still, a doubtful designation for Monday's game didn't give him much leeway for his first action since Week 2, and indeed he'll miss a second consecutive contest. While Matt Breida again will head the Giants backfield with Gary Brightwell backing him up, Barkley will set his sights on returning Sunday at Miami.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited in practice again•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Practicing again•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited in first Week 4 practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Getting in on-field work Thursday•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Making progress•