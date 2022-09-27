Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like he could be headed for another long-term absence after he was limited to just seven games in 2021 due to a hamstring injury, a left quadriceps injury and a torn Achilles' tendon. He made it back from Achilles surgery to suit up Week 1, only to go down with a non-contact knee injury in the final minutes of Monday's loss. Through the first three weeks, Shepard had been the top receiver in a banged-up Giants wideout room, logging 13 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets.