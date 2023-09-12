The Jets have confirmed via an MRI on Tuesday that Rodgers (Achilles) suffered a season-ending complete tear of his left Achilles' tendon during Monday's 22-16 overtime win against the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers' torn Achilles' brings an early end to his inaugural campaign with the Jets, as he went down on the team's fourth offensive play. His absence severely undermines the fantasy upside of the Jets' skill-position players, most notably Garrett Wilson, as well as Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Tyler Conklin. Coach Robert Saleh has already said that New York will proceed with Zach Wilson as the starter for the remainder of the season, but it nonetheless wouldn't be surprising if the team opts to explore bringing in another veteran option. The severity of Rodgers' injury even clouds his future with the Jets, as even with roughly 12 months to rehab for the 2024 season, there will be few guarantees entering his age-40 campaign.