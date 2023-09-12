Cook rushed 13 times for 33 yards and caught all three of his targets for 26 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Cook led the Jets in rushing attempts, but Breece Hall (127 yards on 10 carries) was far more effective on his touches. The original game plan may have been more heavily skewed in Cook's direction, but Hall earned close to an even split after mustering 109 yards on his first two carries. As Hall gets further removed from last year's torn ACL, he's likely to take on a larger workload at Cook's expense, but considering Cook is coming off four consecutive seasons over 1,100 rushing yards with the Vikings, he should maintain a sizable role even once Hall's fully up to speed. Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) could be done for the season after getting hurt on his first drive as a Jet, and while the offense's ceiling is far lower with Zach Wilson under center, the touch floor for both Hall and Cook should be high as New York moves to a more run-heavy approach, starting with the team's Week 2 trip to Dallas.