Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses practice with ankle issue
Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to ankle injury, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
With Quincy Enunwa (high-ankle sprain) sidelined for another week and Terrelle Pryor no longer on the roster, Anderson could be busy Sunday against the Bears, assuming his ankle issue ends up being minor. Anderson and Jermaine Kearse currently rank as the top two wideouts sans Enunwa, but that could change if the newly signed Rishard Matthews demonstrates a quick rapport with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. It's unclear how sizable Matthews' role will be in Week 8, however.
