Williams rushed 16 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-16 win over Green Bay.
Williams finished the regular season in style with two more touchdowns to add to his league-leading total of 17 rushing scores this year. In addition to becoming a touchdown monster in 2022, the veteran back also eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the first time in his six-year career. Williams will enter the upcoming offseason an unrestricted free agent, and his impressive play should have plenty of suitors lining up for the 27-year-old.