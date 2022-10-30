Goff completed 27 of 37 passes for 321 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed once for three yards.

Goff and the Lions offense opened the game hot with a pair of first-quarter scoring drives, the second which the veteran quarterback capped with a seven-yard pass to D'Andre Swift. That would end up being Goff's only touchdown toss of the day, but his yardage total was his second highest of the campaign. Goff also couldn't successfully complete a deep pass to Josh Reynolds on 4th-and-1 from the Dolphins' 35-yard line with 2:59 remaining, and he never got another opportunity with the ball due to his defense failing to force a punt from Miami. Goff will look to build on his strong production in a Week 9 home showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.