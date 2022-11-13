Goff completed 19 of 26 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears. He added 14 rushing yards on four carries.

While he didn't post big numbers, Goff did lead the Lions on two TD drives in the fourth quarter to give his team its first road win of the Dan Campbell era. It's the third time in the last four games the 28-year-old QB has completed at least 73 percent of his passes, and his 8.0 YPA over that stretch isn't reflected in his 4:3 TD:INT. Goff will look to keep rolling in Week 11 against the Giants.