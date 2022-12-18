Goff completed 23 of 38 passes for 252 yards with one touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 wfin over the Jets.

Right when it seemed that the Lions passing game was finding its groove again, the Jets defense proved to be a tough test. Goff struggled to get into the end zone all game but got lucky in the fourth quarter, when Brock Wright sprung wide open on a crafty play on 4th-and-1 that ended with the tight end weaving his way to a 51-yard score. Up until that point, Goff dinked and dunked his way to his fewest yards per pass attempt (6.6) in three weeks as the Jets were largely successful in preventing any of Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark or Jameson Williams from getting loose for any big plays. Goff and company will look to get back on track in a more favorable Week 16 matchup with the Panthers.