Goff completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 224 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers.

Goff played mistake-free football to help the Lions finish with a winning record while knocking Green Bay out of playoff contention in the process. The 28-year-old felt like discarded goods following the trade to Detroit in 2021, but he showed tremendous poise and growth this season with 4,438 passing yards and a 29:7 TD:INT ratio. With numbers better resembling the totals from his promising start with the Rams, Goff's stock certainly is on the upswing heading into the 2023 season.