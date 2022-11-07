Goff completed 14 of 26 pass attempts for 137 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 15-9 win over Green Bay.

Goff wasn't asked to do much in this contest, as the Lions were carried by defense (three turnovers) and rushing (30 carries for 118 yards) in a win over a divisional rival. The veteran quarterback converted a pair of short touchdown passes to salvage what would have been his lowest passing output of the season. Goff has now thrown for 2,041 yards with 14 touchdowns (seven picks) through eight games, putting him on pace for his first 4,000-yard season since 2019 with the Rams. The Bears are on tap for Goff and the Lions next Sunday.