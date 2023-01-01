Badgley converted two of two field-goal attempts and five of five PATs during Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Following three consecutive weeks with at least three field-goal tries, Badgley has attempted just three over his past two games combined. At least he was fed a healthy amount of PATs this time around to buoy his fantasy output. Next up for Badgley is a Week 18 matchup with a beatable Packers defense within the outdoor confines of Lambeau Field.