Montgomery (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery didn't practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the running back will have one last opportunity Saturday. The team's decision to list Montgomery as doubtful suggests he isn't expected to play even if he manages some degree of participation Saturday. Jamaal Williams is set to lead the backfield again, with Devante Mays (ankle) and fullback Aaron Ripkowski working in supporting roles.