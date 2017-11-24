Packers' Ty Montgomery: Listed as doubtful for SNF
Montgomery (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Montgomery didn't practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the running back will have one last opportunity Saturday. The team's decision to list Montgomery as doubtful suggests he isn't expected to play even if he manages some degree of participation Saturday. Jamaal Williams is set to lead the backfield again, with Devante Mays (ankle) and fullback Aaron Ripkowski working in supporting roles.
More News
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Needs to practice Saturday to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: No go Thursday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Remains with rehab group Wednesday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Ruled out officially•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Not likely to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...