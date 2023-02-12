Carr has informed the Raiders that he won't accept a trade and is expected to be released before his 2023 contract becomes fully guaranteed Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Given Carr's no-trade clause and 2023 cap hit, it always seemed unlikely the Raiders would be able to deal the veteran quarterback. The move will make Carr one of the top free agents heading into next year and allow him to be courted by interested teams. Carr has been the Raiders' starting quarterback since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 Draft, and while he was never considered a top-tier player, he's been one of the league's most consistent producers and has failed to appear in just four regular-season games during his nine-year career, including the final two contests of the 2022 season when he left the team after being benched.