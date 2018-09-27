Hurst (foot) is hoping to play Sunday against the Steelers, Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports. "I think I'm good to go. It's up to the trainers and what they think is right for me," Hurst said Thursday.

The rookie got back on the practice field this week for the first time since suffering a stress fracture in August. He's still limited in practice, but there is a chance Hurst makes his debut in Week 4 against the Steelers. If Hurst is able to play, he'll join an already crowded position group that has accounted for 23 percent of all of Baltimore's targets. Given Hurst's lengthy absence and Baltimore's tight end depth, it'd be unlikely for Hurst to see heavy playing time right away if he does debut in Week 4.