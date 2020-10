Olsen caught five of seven targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

Olsen has garnered 13 targets over the past two weeks and turned them into 10 receptions for 96 yards but no touchdowns. The Seahawks have been creative with the veteran tight end, lining him up in the slot and even out wide at times, but he's still not getting many quality targets. Olsen has registered just 8.6 yards per reception and two red-zone targets through four games.