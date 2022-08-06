Jones was evaluated for a concussion after suffering a head injury during Seattle's practice Wednesday, forcing him to sit out Friday as a result, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jones' absence Friday could be a strictly precautionary move at this point in the preseason as he is not currently listed with a concussion. The 26-year-old cornerback has worked with Seattle's first-team defense to start training camp, thus allowing backups Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant to see increased reps with Jones out Friday.