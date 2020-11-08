Lockett caught four of seven targets for 40 yards in the 44-34 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Lockett typically flourishes when Russell Wilson is under heavy pressure, finding holes in the defense that Wilson can pick apart. Wilson was under siege Sunday, but instead, Lockett watched DK Metcalf secure seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Lockett now has produced fewer than 45 yards and no touchdowns in four of the last five games, although he snuck in a 15-200-3 effort in Week 7 against the Cardinals. He's starting to become a boom-or-bust player, and next week's matchup will be tough to get back on track, as the Rams have allowed 197.1 passing yards per game (second in the league).