Nwosu (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Nwosu appeared to suffer an unspecified shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to San Francisco. The linebacker logged four tackles and one pass defended while he saw fewer snaps than in Week 1 potentially due to the injury. With Nwosu back at practice fully, it's likely that his snap count will see an uptick Sunday against the Falcons.