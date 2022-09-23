Witherspoon (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Browns, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.
Witherspoon was seen being helped off the field after he sustained an unspecified hamstring injury during the second half against Cleveland, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. With the starting cornerback sidelined, Arthur Maulet and Levi Wallace should step up alongside Cameron Sutton.
