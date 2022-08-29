Boswell converted four of his five field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 19-9 preseason win over the Lions.

Boswell had a 29-yard field-goal attempt blocked early in the third quarter Sunday, but he was otherwise perfect while accounting for most of Pittsburgh's scoring during the final game of the preseason. The 31-year-old had missed his only other preseason field-goal attempt ahead of Sunday's matchup, but he enters the regular season as the clear starting kicker for the Steelers after agreeing to a four-year, $20 million extension with Pittsburgh in early August.