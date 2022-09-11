Cooks secured seven of 12 targets for 82 yards in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday.

Cooks' reception, receiving yardage and target totals were comfortably team highs, with the veteran unsurprisingly serving as Davis Mills' security blanket most of the afternoon. Cooks finished last season with a flourish that included at least seven receptions and a pair of 100-yard efforts in three of his last four games, and the rapport he built with Mills through the latter's rookie season paid off nicely Sunday. Cooks will next aim to produce against a tough Broncos secondary on the road in Week 2 next Sunday.