Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Recovering as planned
Foreman is track in his recovery from offseason Achilles surgery, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Foreman remains on the Physcially Unable to Perform list from the torn left Achilles he suffered last November, but has apparently avoided any recent setbacks. Dougherty indicates the earliest the 22-year-old would be able to return is early November. Alfred Blue will continue to serve as the Texans' No. 2 running back behind starter Lamar Miller.
