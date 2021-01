Davis caught five of 11 targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

He tied A.J. Brown for the team lead in targets, but Davis appeared to be fighting the ball all day and dropped at least three very catchable balls. As a result, the 25-year-old came up short of his first career 1,000-yard campaign after coming into the game needing only 55 more yards. Davis will try to regain his focus before next Sunday's wild-card round clash with the Ravens.