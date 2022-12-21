Tannehill (ankle), who didn't practice Wednesday, could be done for the season, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

The Titans haven't yet determined if the veteran quarterback will require surgery to address the ankle injury he sustained in the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Chargers. If surgery is ultimately required, Tannehill would likely be officially shut down for the season, paving the way for rookie Malik Willis to start the final three games of the campaign and any postseason contests that follow. Tannehill hasn't officially been ruled out for this Saturday's game against the Texans, but all signs point to Willis starting that contest, at a minimum.