Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks was "unavailable" for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Per John Glennon of SI.com, Burks was spotted on the stationary bike, but the rookie wideout wasn't participating in practice. The first-round pick's pro tenure is off to a bumpy start as he's been limited during offseason workouts due to breathing and conditioning concerns, but it remains to be seen why Burks wasn't involved Tuesday after returning to full practices by the end of OTAs. Regardless, if Burks can stay on the field, he has immense talent and could be a major factor in Tennessee's offense moving forward, especially after they let go of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown this offseason.