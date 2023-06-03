Cook (shoulder) is unlikely to be on the Vikings roster by the start of the new campaign, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Typically situations like this aren't discussed with such absolute language, so Seifert suggesting "all that remains is for the Vikings to formalize Cook's exit, a denouement that seems likely if not completely certain" is worth noting. Cook carries a nearly $14 million cap hit entering 2023, an untenable number especially after the Vikings opted to trade productive pass rusher Za'Darius Smith who also had a similar cap figure earlier this offseason. As a result, the soon-to-be 28-year-old back has been heavily involved in different trade rumors, although given no such trade has materialized, it's unclear how many teams remain interested in Cook given his high price tag. The Vikings re-signed long-time backup Alexander Mattison to a pricey, two-year, $6.5 million deal this offseason and the fourth-year back would presumably act as a three-down workhorse in the event Cook were to be released/traded.