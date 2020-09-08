Bisi Johnson is listed as the No. 2 wide receiver on Minnesota's initial unofficial depth chart, with Jefferson listed as the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jefferson primarily worked with the first-team offense during scrimmages in the slot with Johnson as the No. 2 receiver opposite Adam Thielen, so this listing isn't a surprise. Still, the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft could overtake Johnson quickly in the offense to become the No. 2 receiver. However, there's also a chance he's limited to three-receiver sets early in the season, which the Vikings used infrequently last year.